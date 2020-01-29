COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMRE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 55,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,000. The stock has a market cap of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

