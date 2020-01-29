Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

