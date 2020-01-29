Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after acquiring an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.