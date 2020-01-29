Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

