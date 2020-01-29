Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Fastenal by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

