Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Covanta stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 421,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,681. Covanta has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 381.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Covanta alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,846,000 after purchasing an additional 272,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,212 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 127,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.