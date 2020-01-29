Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

NYSE:IR traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. 73,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

