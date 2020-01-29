CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,629.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $23,629.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.01245206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

