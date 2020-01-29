Crane Co. (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 11th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Crane has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. 150,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,053. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.73.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.