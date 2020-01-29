Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.