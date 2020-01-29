Creditbit Hits Market Cap of $11,057.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $11,057.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

