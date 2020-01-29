Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

LON:CRST traded up GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

