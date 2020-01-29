Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 34,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,315. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

