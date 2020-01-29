Cubiex Market Cap Reaches $259,062.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Cubiex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $259,062.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cubiex Token Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

