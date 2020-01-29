Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $38,574.62. Insiders have sold a total of 39,472 shares of company stock valued at $552,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CMLS opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

