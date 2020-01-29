Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.64), 7,528 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

