Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.66 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CREI opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.32. Custodian REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a market cap of $473.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Dividend History for Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.