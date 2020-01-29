Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.