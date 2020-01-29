Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.