CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,019.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and HADAX. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,037.00 and approximately $10,019.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

