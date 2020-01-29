CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

