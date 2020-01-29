CVS Health Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 217,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

