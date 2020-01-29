Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 328,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 2,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,465. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

