CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,349. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -404.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

