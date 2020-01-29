CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Up 5.1%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60, 438,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 371,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $340.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,647,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 216,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

