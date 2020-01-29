Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Danaher by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $164.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

