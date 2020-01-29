Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

