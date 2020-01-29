Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $234,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $434,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

