Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.34

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 465288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

