DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DATATRAK International stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

