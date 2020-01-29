Datawallet Reaches Market Cap of $497,178.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $497,178.00 and approximately $100,797.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX and Exmo. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

