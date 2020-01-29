Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 460,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 93,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

