Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 4,166 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

