Dearborn Partners LLC Has $23.75 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

