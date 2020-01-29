Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

