Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

ECL stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.31. 159,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

