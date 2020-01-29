Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,822.77

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.77 and traded as high as $2,986.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,908.00, with a volume of 226,865 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.77.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.