DECOIN Price Tops $0.0516 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,760.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,741,904 coins and its circulating supply is 26,098,901 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

