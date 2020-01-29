Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.78, 6,124,906 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 588% from the average session volume of 890,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

