Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ score:

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. 6,331,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,925. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

