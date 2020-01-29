Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 246,100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 657,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 1,437,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,988. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

