Diamond Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,418.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,412,639 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

