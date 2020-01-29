DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Position Cut by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. 1,882,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,300. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

