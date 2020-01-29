Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

