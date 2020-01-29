Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $942,756.00 and $206.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010525 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

