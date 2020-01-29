Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.24. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3,525,400 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.
