Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.24. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3,525,400 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.