Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.82, but opened at $73.91. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 4,336,826 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

