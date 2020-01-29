Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

