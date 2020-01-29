Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 11,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group accounts for about 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.44% of Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

