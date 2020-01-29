Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 170,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 144,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Domo has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.