Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

